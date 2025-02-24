Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Pennsylvania

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: 29

#2. Pittsburgh, PA: 1

#30. Downingtown

- Typical home value: $545,393

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +47.6%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#29. Langhorne

- Typical home value: $546,058

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +44.8%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#28. Flourtown

- Typical home value: $547,008

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +44.1%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#27. Chalfont

- Typical home value: $563,775

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +49.7%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#26. Exton

- Typical home value: $573,272

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +44.7%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#25. Yardley

- Typical home value: $573,363

- 1-year price change: +5.8%

- 5-year price change: +51.3%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#24. Avondale

- Typical home value: $581,230

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +53.1%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#23. Media

- Typical home value: $582,654

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +41.9%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#22. Paoli

- Typical home value: $585,571

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +42.3%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#21. Kennett Square

- Typical home value: $589,194

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#20. West Chester

- Typical home value: $611,175

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#19. Glenmoore

- Typical home value: $619,852

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +50.5%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#18. Ambler

- Typical home value: $623,062

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.0%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#17. Blue Bell

- Typical home value: $642,984

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +45.3%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#16. Churchville

- Typical home value: $644,984

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +47.3%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#15. Glen Mills

- Typical home value: $649,373

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#14. Dresher

- Typical home value: $651,144

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +46.0%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#13. Garnet Valley

- Typical home value: $651,311

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +49.9%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#12. Richboro

- Typical home value: $652,727

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +45.8%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#11. Furlong

- Typical home value: $686,746

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +42.7%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#10. Chester Springs

- Typical home value: $706,003

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +49.4%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#9. Fort Washington

- Typical home value: $710,312

- 1-year price change: +4.0%

- 5-year price change: +46.4%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#8. Wynnewood

- Typical home value: $726,113

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +50.1%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#7. Malvern

- Typical home value: $729,912

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +43.0%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#6. Narberth

- Typical home value: $743,775

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#5. Bryn Mawr

- Typical home value: $816,481

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#4. New Hope

- Typical home value: $838,325

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +47.8%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#3. Berwyn

- Typical home value: $865,506

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#2. Devon

- Typical home value: $880,111

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#1. Edgeworth

- Typical home value: $906,594

- 1-year price change: +8.5%

- 5-year price change: +45.9%

- Metro area: Pittsburgh, PA

