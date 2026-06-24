Clark Howard: Finding the best value trade school

Consumer Adviser Clark Howard urges individuals to exercise caution when considering private trade schools.

Howard highlights that state-supported institutions can offer significantly lower tuition, with some programs costing little to nothing.

Private trade schools are typically not government-funded, a factor contributing to their higher tuition fees.

Despite the expense, these schools often attract students with their expedited admissions processes. Howard referred to this as “the easy button” but warned that students will eventually have to face the bills.

In contrast, state-supported technical colleges offer programs to gain skills that are much in demand in the marketplace, according to Howard.

He noted that the tuition at these institutions “could be as little as nothing.”

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