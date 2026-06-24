Person flown to hospital after crash in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hurt in a crash in Westmoreland County Tuesday.

A Westmoreland Co 911 supervisor says first responders were called to a one-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Pittsburgh Street near Route 217 in Derry Township at 8:43 p.m.

One person was reportedly flown to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

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