Clark Howard: Make airline credit cards work to your advantage

Airlines are heavily marketing co-branded credit cards during flights as these financial partnerships have become a primary driver of industry profits.

Most of these cards carry an annual fee of approximately $100 but offer perks such as waived baggage fees.

Channel 11 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says that, while the cards are designed for loyal customers, the savings on baggage charges can make the annual fee worthwhile even for infrequent travelers.

Passengers traveling this year are likely to encounter frequent marketing for these credit cards through onboard video content and flight attendant announcements.

Beyond brand loyalty, these credit cards represent a major revenue stream for the aviation industry.

“Do you know today airlines make most of their profits from those credit cards that they’re getting paid by the banks whose credit card is their co-brand,” Howard said.

For travelers who do not fly often, the decision to apply for a card typically depends on the cost of checked luggage.

“It may be worth it for you to get the $100 card because with it, you get a free bag every time you fly instead of paying those huge baggage charges you pay otherwise,” Howard said.

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