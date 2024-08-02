Simple Mobile Deal: 3x More Data and New Lifeline Discount

This month, Simple Mobile announced that new customers can get 3x more high-speed data on select plans for a limited time. Additionally, Simple Mobile has launched a new Lifeline discount for eligible customers.

In this article, I’ll share what you need to know about Simple Mobile’s latest deal and newest discount.

Get 3x More Data on Select Simple Mobile Plans

For a limited time, new customers can get 3x the amount of high-speed data with select Simple Mobile cell phone plans. This is an exclusive in-store deal, which means you'll have to visit an authorized retailer to get these plans.

Here are the eligible Simple Mobile plans along with the monthly high-speed data that new customers can get with the current promotion:

$25 plan now includes 15GB of data (up from 5GB)

$30 plan now includes 30GB of data (up from 10GB)

$40 plan now includes 45GB of data (up from 15GB)

Each of these plans includes unlimited talk and text as well as unlimited data at 2G speeds once you’ve reached your monthly high-speed data allotment.

You can learn more about Simple Mobile's triple-data deal here. To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit an authorized Simple Mobile retailer near you.

Simple Mobile’s New Lifeline Discount

In addition to tripling select plans' high-speed data for new customers, Simple Mobile has also introduced a new Lifeline discount. According to Simple Mobile, "Lifeline Is a Federal Program designed to make telecommunication services, including voice and broadband internet, more affordable for low-income consumers." Customers who qualify for the Lifeline Program can save $10 monthly on select Simple Mobile plans.

If you qualify for Lifeline, you can combine your discount with the limited-time new customer offer detailed above to get the following rates:

$15 for 15GB of high-speed data

$20 for 30GB of high-speed data

$30 for 45GB of high-speed data

To get Simple Mobile's Lifeline discount, visit an authorized Simple Mobile retailer nearby. You can learn more about Simple Mobile's Lifeline discount on the company's website.

Lifeline is a government program administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). Eligible citizens may qualify for a Lifeline discount if they meet certain income requirements (at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines) or if they participate in other government assistance programs including SNAP, SSI, Medicaid or others. You can find out if you qualify for Lifeline here.

Simple Mobile: An Affordable Prepaid Provider on Verizon Wireless’ Network

If you aren't familiar with Simple Mobile, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider on Verizon Wireless' network. If Verizon has strong service in your area, you'll likely be covered with Simple Mobile.

Simple Mobile offers five single-line cell phone plans ranging from 3GB of high-speed data ($25 regular rate) to 40GB of high-speed data + 15GB hotspot ($60 regular rate). With the current triple-data in-store exclusive deal, plan rates become much more competitive ($25 for 15GB, $30 for 30GB or $40 for 45GB).

Light data users can find better rates with US Mobile (Review). You can get 2GB of high-speed data for $10/month or $96/year ($8/month). Choose Warp 5G as your network to have access to Verizon Wireless' towers.

Twigby (Review) offers 2GB of high-speed data for $15 at regular rates. However, Lifeline-eligible customers taking advantage of Simple Mobile's current promotion can get 15GB of high-speed data for the same price.

If you need unlimited data, you'll find better rates with Visible (Review). Unlimited plans begin at $25/month (regular rates) though new customers can get the same plan for $20/month for the first two years.

You can see how Simple Mobile compares to other Verizon MVNOs here. In contrast, Verizon Wireless' postpaid unlimited plans begin at $65 per month for one line with autopay.

Before you switch to Simple Mobile, be sure to check your phone's compatibility online and make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Simple Mobile's coverage map.

To learn more about Simple Mobile, read our full Simple Mobile review. For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to make the switch, check out this guide on how to switch phone carriers.

Are you thinking about switching to Simple Mobile? Let us know in our Clark.com Community! Also, be sure to check out the latest conversations about cell phones here.

