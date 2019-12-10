Cuffed suspect with 'superhuman strength' steals police car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - A suspect with his hands cuffed managed to drive off in an Ohio police cruiser.
It happened just outside Youngstown.
Police arrested Jeffrey Willard last week on a disorderly conduct charge and put him in the back of the cruiser. Willard got his arms free, then opened the divider between the front and back seats and tried to drive off.
He didn't get too far, crashing into a parked SUV in the same parking lot.
Chief Toby Meloro of the Liberty Township Police Department told WFMJ, "It was like dealing with someone with superhuman strength. They're still researching exactly at the hospital what he may have been on. They're running all kinds of tests."
The chief said he doesn't think his officers did anything wrong, but he will review the case to make sure it never happens again.
CNN/WFMJ
