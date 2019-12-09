FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly kidnapped, authorities said Monday morning.
The woman has been located and was not hurt, according to police.
The Allegheny County Police Department is assisting police in Franklin Park with the investigation.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“All parties involved have been identified and are being interviewed at this time,” police said in a news release.
Further information was not immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster eyeing return for ‘Sunday Night Football,' report says
- FDA investigates diabetes drug for possible contamination with cancer-causing agent
- Miss Universe 2019: Steve Harvey named right costume contest winner, pageant says of apparent flub
- VIDEO: Local family gets creative with Port Authority bus in sinkhole Christmas display
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}