  • Alleged kidnapping of woman being investigated in Allegheny County

    Updated:

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly kidnapped, authorities said Monday morning.

    The woman has been located and was not hurt, according to police.

    The Allegheny County Police Department is assisting police in Franklin Park with the investigation.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    “All parties involved have been identified and are being interviewed at this time,” police said in a news release.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories