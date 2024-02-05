Cyber attack targets Pennsylvania Courts’ website

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Homeland Security and the FBI are investigating a cyber attack that is impacting the state court system website.

According to a news release, the cyber attack is affecting a portion of the website you may have used if you were called for jury duty or paid a traffic citation. The impacted web services include PACFile, the use of online docket sheets, PAePay, and the Guardianship Tracking System.

Investigators said this is a “denial of service” attack where malicious actors flood the website with traffic, preventing access for legitimate users.

“Our court information technology and executive team is working closely with law enforcement including the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the F.B.I to investigate the incident,” Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Debra Todd said in the release.

At this time, investigators do not believe any court data was compromised.

Courts remain open and are accessible to the public.

