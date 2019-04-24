Danish army is recruiting computer gamers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - The Danish defense department is now recruiting so-called cyber soldiers.
The department will start by recruiting 30 soldiers a year, but could go higher.
Danish defense says that since war can now be conducted on the internet, they are recruiting what they call cyber soldiers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman dies after falling into meat grinder
- Water main break rips apart sidewalk, floods street in downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh metro area receives failing grade from ALA for poor air quality
- VIDEO: High school senior hopes to marry the love of his life while fighting rare cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A gamer fair in Copenhagen yielded many potential recruits.
Cyber soldiers will begin with four months of training in the mud like any other soldier, and during the last eight months they will train with warfare on the computer.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}