Danish army is recruiting computer gamers

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark - The Danish defense department is now recruiting so-called cyber soldiers.

    The department will start by recruiting 30 soldiers a year, but could go higher.  

    Danish defense says that since war can now be conducted on the internet, they are recruiting what they call cyber soldiers.

    A gamer fair in Copenhagen yielded many potential recruits.  

    Cyber soldiers will begin with four months of training in the mud like any other soldier, and during the last eight months they will train with warfare on the computer.
     

     

