Steelers draft pick stops at Primanti Bros. for first meal in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The newest Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick hasn't been in town long and is already visiting some of our hometown's best.
The Steelers drafted Devin Bush, an inside linebacker from the University of Michigan, during the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.
Bush arrived in Pittsburgh on Friday and, on Saturday, he made one of his first stops the original Primanti Brothers location in the Strip District.
What did he eat? An Almost Famous sandwich, which has grilled meat, melted cheese, coleslaw and, of course, French fries.
Time will tell how famous Bush will be while playing for the black and gold.
