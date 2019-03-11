Doctor uses robot to tell patient he's going to die

FREMONT, Calif. - It can be difficult to hear that a loved one is dying. But a California woman is upset with a hospital where she learned her grandfather was dying from a doctor on a video-screen.
Annalisia Wilharm was bedside with her grandfather at the Kaiser-Permanente Medical Center in Fremont when the machine rolled into their room and a doctor, appearing via live video link, offered his prognosis.
Wilharm says getting the news from a screen was horrible for her and her grandfather. She also said the hospital should have had more dignity and compassion.
Ernest Quintana, 78, died the next day.
A spokesperson says the hospital regrets falling short of the family's expectations.
The hospital also said a doctor had spoken to them in person earlier that day and pointed out that the device wasn't really a robot.
