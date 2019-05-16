Dog and deer caught frolicking together along backyard fence

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - The chase was on when a rescue dog and a deer played a cheerful game of tag along a fence in a Florida resident's backyard this week.
The owner of the dog, Ethan Cole, watched as his dog ran back and forth along the fence with a deer on the other side.
He said he was surprised to see the two animals playing together and, after watching for a few moments, he pulled out his phone to record the encounter.
The animals played tag for about two minutes running at full speed the entire time.
Cole's dog, Ike, is a 2-year-old rescue who Cole said is "full of life."
