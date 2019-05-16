  • Dog and deer caught frolicking together along backyard fence

    Updated:

    LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - The chase was on when a rescue dog and a deer played a cheerful game of tag along a fence in a Florida resident's backyard this week. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The owner of the dog, Ethan Cole, watched as his dog ran back and forth along the fence with a deer on the other side. 

    He said he was surprised to see the two animals playing together and, after watching for a few moments, he pulled out his phone to record the encounter.

    The animals played tag for about two minutes running at full speed the entire time. 

    Cole's dog, Ike, is a 2-year-old rescue who Cole said is "full of life." 
     

     

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories