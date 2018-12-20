0 Dog chases burglar, caught on home security camera

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Police near Milwaukee are on the lookout for a man caught on surveillance video breaking into a home and stealing a Christmas present. The theft could have been a lot worse, if it weren't for the family dog.

It's the bark that may have saved Christmas at the Kukuk home.

"He was so brave and he went right after him," Emily Kukuk told WDJT. She was asleep with her husband in their home earlier this month when a man came in through an unlocked door. "He just started feeling through the house and trying to look at stuff, you can see him on video picking up everything, like he touched everything in here," said Kukuk.

But that's when the family dog, Oliver, sprung into action. "He jumped off our bed and bolted downstairs," said Kukuk. A home security camera captures Oliver as he peeks around the corner at the burglar. The burglar freezes and then takes off running with Oliver barking at his heels. "He's very protective of us, but he's the sweetest dog, he's never gone after anyone," said Kukuk.

The family quickly realized what was going on after checking security cameras in their home. "All I could think of was 'Oh my gosh, the real life Grinch, like all of our Christmas presents are gone,'" said Kukuk. "He had gifts in his hand and when Oliver came down he drops them and runs."

Luckily, only one gift was missing, but Kukuk says she's more annoyed than scared about what happened. She now makes extra sure she locks the door. And she is extra thankful for Oliver. "He knows he's loved, and he got extra love because he's our little hero," said Kukuk.

The burglar also took credit cards, but he left fingerprints all over the home and his face was clearly captured on camera.



CNN/WDJT