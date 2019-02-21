Dog named 'Bam Bam' gets head stuck in spare tire

TUSTIN, Calif. - A California family got quite the shock when they saw their canine "dog tired." Bam Bam the 11-month-old dog got his head stuck in the middle of a spare tire.
"I was really scared. More than anything, even though I acted right away, I was really shocked," owner Jose Madrigal told KCAL.
The family hasn't got a clue how or why their dog ended up stuck in the tire. "We were all inside and as soon as I heard his bark, it sounded really bad. I checked on him. The tire was him on flat and carving his neck," said Madrigal.
They tried soap and water but couldn't get Bam Bam's head out of the tire. So, they brought him to the vet. "I've never seen a dog stuck in a tire. This is definitely a first, I think for all of us. I don't think even the firefighters had seen anything like it," said vet specialist Leyla Fatourechi.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dunkin' Donuts employee performs CPR on collapsed trucker
- Pa. Walmart worker with disabilities hopes to keep job as requirements change
- PHOTOS: Westmoreland County's Most Wanted
- VIDEO: Police confiscate over $100K, several pounds of marijuana and guns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Nothing seemed to work at the vet's office, so they called the fire department.
Fire crews cut the tire and freed Bam Bam.
Now his owners are looking at a whopper of a vet bill, more than $2,000. But Madrigal says Bam Bam isn't in trouble, "No, no. We are thankful he is fine and recovering. That means a lot more."
A close friend of the family helped pay for the vet bill.
CNN/KCAL
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}