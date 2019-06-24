Drinking coffee could help you lose weight

If you're looking to perfect your summer body, grab an extra cup of coffee
A new study shows your favorite cup of Joe could help you fight fat.
Researchers at the University of Nottingham claim coffee helps stimulate "brown fat reserves" which play a role in how quickly you burn calories.
TRENDING NOW:
- 11th American tourist dies after falling ill in Dominican Republic
- Dad wears short shorts to teach his teen daughter a lesson
- Missing 3-year-old girl found dead in water at New York park, police say
- VIDEO: Woman finds wedding ring after it was thrown in the garbage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The study shows levels of brown fat are higher in children but decrease as you get older. Coffee apparently helps boost their fat-busting power.
Scientists say they still need to do more research to figure out exactly what is in coffee that helps speed up weight loss.
The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}