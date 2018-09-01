We know there are a lot of amazing high school football players across western Pennsylvania that put on a show on the field each weekend. Our Player of the Week will highlight some of the best performances each week. We'll pick five players and you get to choose the winner.
Here are the nominees for Week 1 Player of the Week:
- Daniel Deabner, Thomas Jefferson
- Gunnar Fisher, North Allegheny
- Courtney Jackson, Gateway
- Garrett Reinke, Mars
- Brice Anderson, Beaver Falls
Click here to VOTE NOW. Voting ends Wednesday at noon.
See contest rules HERE.
This contest is sponsored the by Western PA Operating Engineers Joint Apprenticeship and Training program.
