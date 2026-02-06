Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting, raping woman in Pittsburgh area arrested in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman was arrested in Bethel Park.

According to Pittsburgh Police, Calvin Delvon Bennett, 35, raped a woman whom he knew on Tuesday.

Court documents say he broke into the same woman’s home on Wednesday using a top-floor window. Police said he began assaulting her this time and damaging her belongings. He also reportedly took her phone.

Police said Bennett forced the victim into the back seat of his Mazda SUV and began driving. The victim told police she jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving at one point and was dragged, but Bennett forced her back inside.

A concerned bystander called 911 after seeing them traveling on East Carson Street in the South Side.

Police said the victim reported that Bennett stopped in multiple secluded locations, including his deceased grandfather’s house on Cliff Street in the Hill District, which is abandoned.

The victim said she got the attention of a neighbor who was outside by yelling, so Bennett began driving again.

Police said the situation ended when Bennett stopped the vehicle on the 400 block of Parkwood Road in the Mount Oliver area and told the victim to get out and call the police. Court documents said he threw her smashed phone at her and then left.

Bethel Park police took Bennett into custody after finding him on Highland Road on Friday.

He is charged with aggravated assault, rape, kidnapping, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, robbery, false imprisonment and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Bennet is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

