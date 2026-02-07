Person dead, another person injured after multi-vehicle crash in Beaver County

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Beaver County.

Beaver County dispatchers said crews were called to the 1200 block of Freedom Crider Road in New Sewickley Township at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

The coroner was called to the scene.

One person was taken to a hospital.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, dispathcers say.

Freedom Crider is closed between Lovi Road and the Route 989 roundabout.

Channel 11 has reached out to the New Sewickley Township Police Department for more information.

