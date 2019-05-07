0 England's royal nannies get 'James Bond' training

Born into a family with many age-old traditions, royal babies are usually raised in a world of rules and ceremony. One of the common threads that connects generations of royal babies are their nannies, which come from an acclaimed program at Norland College.

Norland College has been providing nannies to the rich and famous for over 100 years. Easily spotted in their iconic brown uniforms, Norland nannies is something of a status symbol, though they look like a scene from a period drama.

TRENDING NOW:

There aren't nearly enough Norland nannies to meet demand, there are 7 client requests for every graduate. Each graduate can expect to earn around $65,000 a year, or there can be significantly more.

The four year training course goes far beyond childcare. The graduates emerge with resumes more like James Bond and Mary Poppins.

Dr. Janet Rose, the principal of Norland College described some of the extreme training students receive, "they do skid pad driving, not to escape papparazzi, but about how to help our students to drive under more challenging circumstancs, and of course also and intelligence miliatry experts coming in to teach about cyber and personal security for example... We want to make sure that our graduates are a step apart, that they are unique."

Charles Lanzai is in his third year of the four-year course. He'll be one of an elite few, Norland's first male nannies only graduated last year. He seeking more than just a job after graduation, he's looking for a family to join. "One that makes me part of the family. I don't want to be just an employee," said Lanzani. He said he's ready for the famous clients his training will attract. "I think I would be OK in that environment, and being a male nanny, I'm already going to face a lot of press and high profile demand."

Norland students do placements in schools, hospitals and nurseries, but they are also tested with virtual babies. In a couple of years, these nannies will be looking after real children, possibly high profile or even royal ones.



COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.