The unsolved murder of Rachael DelTondo

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A local community still waits on any word of an arrest in the murder of a schoolteacher on Mother's Day last year.
On May 13, 2018, 10 gunshots rang out in a quiet hilltop neighborhood of Aliquippa. Rachael DelTondo, a schoolteacher living with her parents, was murdered.
Investigators say someone shot her at close range in her parents' driveway.
A year later, police have yet to name a single suspect in the case.
