0 Events, live music finalized for 2018 EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta

PITTSBURGH - Powerboat races, anything that floats, music and more will be back for 2018’s EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, final details of which were announced Tuesday morning.

The regatta, which will mark its 41st celebration this year, will run from Aug. 3-5.

Drawing more than 500,000 people each year, the three-day celebration is the largest inland regatta in the nation.

EVENTS ON WATER:

NGK F1 Powerboat Tour

Races hitting speeds of up to 150 miles per hour will be held all three days of the regatta. Trials will be held Aug. 3 and 4. The championship heat will take place on Aug. 5.

USA Jet-Ski Freestyle Championships

The world’s top freestyle athletes will use a variety of freestyle jet-skis and hydroflight jet board devices to perform jumps, backflips, corkscrew spins, flips and rolls into the air.

ALCOSAN 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race

People will test their homemade boats -- hoping they stay afloat -- during the ALCOSAN 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race on Aug. 4 (CLICK HERE for the registration form).

The teams that win fastest vessel, “greenest” vessel and most creative boat design will receive up to $2,500 for a charity of their choice.

Pittsburgh Paddlesports Championships

The 6-mile course on the Allegheny River is open to all ages and experience levels. People can paddle for fun or compete, and are welcomed to bring kayaks, canoes and stand up paddle boards. (CLICK HERE to register).

EVENTS IN THE AIR:

The Red Bull Air Force Skydive Team (Aug. 4 and 5)

“Regatta Thunder” Fireworks (Aug. 4)

EVENTS ON LAND:

Yuengling Beer Garden

Sandsational Sand Sculpture

Catch the Frisbee Dog Stunt Shows

Regatta Marketplace

Kids Zone

LIVE MUSIC:

Rock band Sugar Ray, The Commonheart and country music singer Randy Houser will provide live music on the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta Main Stage.

Sugar Ray, known for songs like “Every Morning,” “Someday” and “When It’s Over,” will perform Aug. 3.

The Commonheart will perform Aug. 4. Fans can expect to hear songs from the group’s new album “Grown.”

Randy Houser will perform Aug. 5. His hits include “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss.”

CLICK HERE for complete details about the regatta and its schedule of events.

