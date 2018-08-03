PITTSBURGH - Security measures will be in place this weekend as tens of thousands of people head to Pittsburgh’s Point State Park for the EQT Three Rivers Regatta.
STORY: Events, live music schedule for 2018 EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta
Related Headlines
Pittsburgh Public Safety and several partner law enforcement agencies will be working closely to ensure safety at the Regatta.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said there will be a zero tolerance policy for any type of disorderly conduct, fighting, public intoxication, underage drinking and violence.
Security checks will be established at park entryways. Bag checks and random screenings to check for weapons will also be conducted.
Several items are prohibited in the park, including, but not limited to:
- Alcohol
- Drones
- Grills
- Laser pointers
- Any type of illegal weapon, explosive or ammunition
Pittsburgh EMS and Fire, State Park Rangers and Mounted Units from the city, county and state will be present for the Regatta. They will be assisted by agencies including Allegheny County Police, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Port Authority.
No docking and no transit regulations will be enforced by the Coast Guard during certain events from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.
Anyone who sees something suspicious is encouraged to report it to law enforcement.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman attacked on Panhandle Trail near North Fayette
- Thomas Town ride derails for second time in 3 days
- Driver flees after hitting person on Route 30
- VIDEO: Teen Accused of Tossing Child From Water Slide Platform
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}