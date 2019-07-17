Excited patient breaks 'cancer-free' bell

HOUSTON, Texas - A woman in Texas made her point when she announced that she was cancer-free.
Darla Jaye broke the cancer-free bell at a Houston hospital Monday.
Patients usually ring the bell on the way out after finishing their treatment.
But in Jaye's case, she was apparently so strong the bell couldn't handle it.
She left the hospital after 30 radiation treatments for breast cancer.
Jaye said she simply didn't know how strong she was at the tail end of her fight with cancer.
