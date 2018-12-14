  • Explosive backdraft caught on video

    NEW YORK CITY - Harrowing moments were captured on camera Thursday as a backdraft caused a 5-alarm New York City fire to unexpectedly explode.

    It happened as firefighters were battling a massive fire at a strip mall in Queens. Firefighters were knocked off their feet when flames and smoke burst out the front of the building and swept through the entire city block.

    Seven firefighters and five civilians were hurt, but all of them are expected to survive.

    The cause of that fire is under investigation.
     

     
     

