Explosive backdraft caught on video

NEW YORK CITY - Harrowing moments were captured on camera Thursday as a backdraft caused a 5-alarm New York City fire to unexpectedly explode.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 dead after shooting outside gas station
- Tractor-trailers crash on PA Turmpkke, spill 300 gallons of fuel
- 4 hurt in explosion at gas plant in Washington County
- VIDEO: Parents of Dakota James announce new investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
It happened as firefighters were battling a massive fire at a strip mall in Queens. Firefighters were knocked off their feet when flames and smoke burst out the front of the building and swept through the entire city block.
Seven firefighters and five civilians were hurt, but all of them are expected to survive.
The cause of that fire is under investigation.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}