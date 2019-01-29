0 Fallen Marine's SUV given to his son, 12 years after his death

MILLSTADT, Ill. - It's a monumental day in the life of a teenager, turning 16. For Triston Walsh, it is a birthday he will never forget, not just because of one very special gift, but because of the meaning behind it.

There's just something about your first car, and there's never been a first car like the '91 Ford Bronco that Triston now drives. It was a complete surprise when his mom, Julie Walsh, dragged him to the Mertz Motors car dealership.

Even with a color guard present, crowd of family and friends there and an emotional speech from his mom, Triston had no clue what was about to happen. It was a gift from his dad. "For him to be able to have his dad's vehicle was just a full circle," said Terry Wiese.

TRENDING NOW:



Triston's dad, Marine Sgt. Nick Walsh, was killed by a sniper in Fallujah, Iraq in 2007. He was 26. Triston was just four years old and brother Tanner just a baby. Sgt. Walsh loved his Eddie Bauer Bronco so much he planned to give it to his son on his 16th birthday.

Julie held onto it all these years, but it seemed to be a lost cause.

In early December, the team at Mertz Motors caught wind of it. Businesses from all around the town donated for an estimated $10-$12,000 restoration job, which the Walsh family eceived free of charge.

But Julie's cover story to her sons backfired. She told them she sold the Bronco and would use the cash to get Triston a different car.

"If looks could kill... Just hatred in his eyes. A tear rolled down his cheek," said Julie.

Triston told KTVI that, "I was so mad at her. I just wanted to... I didn't talk to her for about 2 weeks."

The instant that motor roared, all was forgiven and Triston rolled out of the showroom. His smile conquered his tears and it felt like his dad was there, especially with his dad`s Marine buddies coming in from Utah, Nebraska and Maryland, for the moment. "It's just to show the boys, no matter where they go, no matter what they do, somebody's going to look out for them," said Ben Pollmeier.

"I just feel him around us so much. I know he's sending all of us signs he is still here and looking out for us. It's a really comforting feeling to have. It really is," said Julie.

Just like dad planned it for his son's first car. "Every time I'm going to drive this. I feel like he's with me right now, sitting right over there," said Triston.



CNN/KTVI