0 Flight attendant accused of stealing passenger's bag

CLEVELAND, Ohio - D'Ron Maingrette, 33, an esports commentator, was in a state of disbelief as he relayed the story of what he said happened inside Cleveland Hopkins Aiport Sunday to his more than 115,000 followers on Twitter.

Maingrette, who was using a wheelchair after an ankle injury, said he was inside the airport's A concourse. He went to the bathroom and left his bag on the wheelchair with an attendant. When he came back, Maingrette said he asked the attendant where his bookbag went. The attendant said he sat down for a moment, but didn't see anything.

Inside Maingrette's bookbag were electronics, his passport, cash and credit cards.

But there are cameras everywhere at the airport and police said that's how they figured out who took the bag.

"The moment the police officer got the information, he started walking right towards the gate. Didn't tell anybody, anything," Maingrette told WEWS.

The officer walked right onto the Frontier Airlines plane where Maingrette was seated.

"Out of nowhere, the police officer shows up with the bag in hand and I'm like, 'There's literally no way,'" said Maingrette.

Everything was still inside the bag. But Maingrette said when the officer told him the flight attendant was the thief, he was shocked.

"That really hurt my confidence in just flight attendants in general. I never would have thought a day in my life I'd have to be worried about those kind of people," said Maingrette.

Frontier Airlines has made no comment about the incident, but the flight attendant has been suspended by the airline.

"My heart was broken that day, man. It hurt a lot and my trust in humanity was gone," said Maingrette.



