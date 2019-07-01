  • Gunshot fired during fireworks show at local mall

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A gunshot was fired during a fireworks show Sunday night at Uniontown Mall in South Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    Patrol units were called to the mall just before 10 p.m., but the person who fired the shot was gone by the time they got there, police said.

    In a video shared with Channel 11 News by a viewer, someone can be heard screaming, “Get your kids in the car. He’s shooting.”

    No injuries were reported.

    One police find the person responsible for firing the shot, they will be charged with reckless endangerment.

