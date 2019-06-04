Floral delivery service FTD files for bankruptcy, flower deliveries to continue

Flower delivery service FTD has filed for bankruptcy protection and is putting assets up for sale to cope with the company's massive debt.
FTD has been in business since 1910.
Despite Monday's chapter 11 filing, USA Today reports FTD's delivery service will continue throughout the restructuring process.
According to the article, a private equity firm has agreed to buy FTD's North and Latin America-based flower delivery business for $95 million.
Bloomberg reports the purchase would include ProFlowers, which FTD bought in 2014.
The bankruptcy court would have to approve the purchase, which could be squashed if another entity makes a stronger bid.
