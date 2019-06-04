PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for one of the vendors who was at the Pittsburgh Taco Festival held at Highmark Stadium over the weekend.
The department said Edgar's Best Tacos had violations including unsafe cold food temperatures and cold holding units not maintaining temperature.
The department also said the vendor's employees were not washing their hands, and there was no soap for hand-washing.
