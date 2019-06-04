0 3 people arrested, 4th sought after shooting in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. - Three people, including two suspected shooters, have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in McKeesport. Police said those people are:

James Scott, 17, charged with aggravated assault, firearm violations, narcotics violations, endangering the welfare of children, tampering with evidence

Tyron Bynum, 22, charged with aggravated assault and firearm violations

Ricky Sallis, 21, charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, tampering with evidence.

A fourth person, whose identity is unknown, is still being sought. He is described as a heavyset black man who was driving a white Hyundai Elantra.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Breaking News. CLICK HERE to find out how.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in Harrison Village, just a few blocks from the shooting death of a teenager on Sunday in McKeesport.

This is the scene here at Harrison Village in McKeesport where there is a heavy police presence and dozens of shell casings laying on the ground @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @BreakingNewzman @DavidWPXI pic.twitter.com/hD55zpe202 — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) June 3, 2019

Police said a fight took place between the shooting victim and James Scott. During the fight, police said Scott pulled out a gun and shot the victim, a 22-year-old man. Police have not released the identity of the victim. Officers said the victim was shot multiple times in the leg.

Police said two people associated with the victim returned fire at Scott as he ran back into his home. One of those people returning fire was Tyron Bynum.

Detectives said as they reviewed security video, Ricky Sallis approached Bynum and handed him the gun used in the shooting.

Investigators said there were other people around in the area of the shooting, including small children.

It's not clear whether Monday's shooting is related to Sunday's incident.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.