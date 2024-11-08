Steelers Social Justice Committee, players, member of Exonerated 5 come together for youth panel

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers Social Justice Committee, members of the team, and guest speaker Kevin Richardson of the Exonerated 5 came together for a panel for young people in the Pittsburgh community.

“What can we do more as a Pittsburgh Steeler to try to impact our community?” said Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts. “Not just a community of, you know, the older generation, but the youth.”

The tough conversation centered on America’s social justice system as Richardson shared the injustices he faced.

“I had this power in my voice to inspire people,” said Exonerated 5 member Kevin Richardson. “Sometimes they come from lived experiences, and I had to learn how to pay it forward.”

Richardson’s story is an incredibly moving one. But even more – it’s showing the kids they too can prevail from the hardest of times.

“I think it’s extremely powerful,” said Richardson. “Especially when you see someone that looks like you, and somebody that been through experiences and they can relate to”

Anna Hollis Kander/Executive Director Amachi Pittsburgh

“They need to know that they’re not alone,” added Anna Hollis Kander, Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh. “They need to know that they have support. They need to know that they can make a mistake as young people.”

The greater goal is to educate young people in Pittsburgh about social justice, giving them the opportunity to amplify their voices.

“It’s incumbent upon us as the adults in their lives to really help them find their way,” said Kander. “They want to. They’re really trying to do well for themselves, but also contribute to progress in society overall.”

And the conversation is just as moving for the players who moderated it as they want to continue the work.

“It was very powerful,” said Roberts. ”To see the type of question they were asking and how passionate they was behind it, It really impacted me in the mindset of, sometimes you can get stuck, you know, just in that zone of football.”

