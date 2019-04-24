Girl with no hands wins handwriting contest

FREDERICK, Md. - A 10-year-old girl in Maryland didn't let her lack of hands stop her from winning a handwriting contest. Sara Hinesley won the national contest by demonstrating excellence in her cursive writing ability.
The Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest trophy is still months away from delivery, but Hinesley's victory is just the latest accomplishment for her.
Hinesley was born without hands in China and recently came to the U.S. Her principal at St. John Regional Catholic School in Frederick says she excels academically and is an artist as well. "It's pretty amazing, given the physical disability she has," Karen Smith told WJZ.
"I just try my hardest and put my mind to it, and this is what happens," said Hinesley. She says her sister, Veronica, built her an artificial hand in science class so they could play together and go rock climbing. "Any time I fail, I just keep doing it with Veronica cheering me on. I can always get to the top."
CNN/WJZ
