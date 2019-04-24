Pittsburgh metro area receives failing grade from ALA for poor air quality

The Pittsburgh metro area received a failing grade for poor air quality from the American Lung Association.
According to the American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report for 2019, air quality in the Pittsburgh-New Castle-Weirton metro area got worse for ozone (smog), as well as for daily and long-term measures of fine particle pollution.
Allegheny County received an F for all three measurements of air pollution, making it the only county in the U.S. outside of California to have that distinction, which has been held for at least the last four years, according to the report.
The 2019 report is based on data for the years 2015-2017.
