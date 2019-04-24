  • Woman dies after falling into meat grinder

    Updated:

    MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Lycoming County coroner says a woman died after she fell into a meat grinder at the Economy Locker Storage Company, a meat processing plant in central Pennsylvania. 

    The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jill Greninger.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says this is the first death reported at the facility.

    There is no word on how Greninger fell to her death.

    An investigation into the incident is underway.
     

     

    CNN/WNEP

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories