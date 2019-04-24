Woman dies after falling into meat grinder

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Lycoming County coroner says a woman died after she fell into a meat grinder at the Economy Locker Storage Company, a meat processing plant in central Pennsylvania.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jill Greninger.
TRENDING NOW:
- Search for missing Illinois 5-year-old focusing on home, police say
- Law ends state license suspensions for non-driving offenses
- Police: Naked juveniles try to evade girl's dad after being found in bed together
- VIDEO: 19-year-old killed when tractor-trailer overturns onto his car
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says this is the first death reported at the facility.
There is no word on how Greninger fell to her death.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
CNN/WNEP
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}