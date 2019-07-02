PITTSBURGH - You see it as you're traveling up Interstate 376, long before the exit.
The largest of more than 100 cranes on the site of the Shell Chemical Appalachia petrochemical plant under construction in Potter Township looms over the landscape. No wonder it's called the Mother of All Cranes, or MOAC for short.
MOAC is one of the world's largest cranes, and it arrived at the Shell plant late last year to help in the construction. It is 695 feet tall, 2.5 times the size of the Statue of Liberty. It's built to pivot full circle and reach items that are further away than a regular crane, which Shell said increases efficiency and safety.
