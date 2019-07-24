  • High-tech dog houses in Oregon keep pups cool while owners shop

    There's now a safe way to keep your dog cool while you shop in Portland, Oregon.

    Outside each of its three Portland-area grocery stores, Zupan's Markets has placed climate controlled dog houses that shoppers can rent while inside the stores.

    The homes are provided by DogSpot, a New York company that has homes placed in Seattle as well.

    Each home is air conditioned and secure using a door that can only be unlocked by the person that rented the home through the app.

    They are also self-cleaning, using a vet-grade UV light that sanitizes the bacteria after each use.

    DogSpot offers an in-app puppy camera so users can watch their dogs while they shop.

    The cost is 30 cents per minute.

     

