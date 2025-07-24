Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2023 real median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, an increase of 4.0% from 2022, the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2023 5-year estimate median household income.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania.

#50. Philadelphia County

- Median household income: $60,698

- Households earning over $100k: 29.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 23.8%

#49. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $60,779

- Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.6%

#48. Mifflin County

- Median household income: $61,415

- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.2%

#47. Erie County

- Median household income: $61,476

- Households earning over $100k: 28.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.6%

#46. Venango County

- Median household income: $61,626

- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.9%

#45. McKean County

- Median household income: $61,705

- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.4%

#44. Columbia County

- Median household income: $61,992

- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.1%

#43. Wayne County

- Median household income: $62,182

- Households earning over $100k: 27.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.1%

#42. Luzerne County

- Median household income: $62,321

- Households earning over $100k: 28.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.1%

#41. Bradford County

- Median household income: $62,482

- Households earning over $100k: 30.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.2%

#40. Tioga County

- Median household income: $62,932

- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.6%

#39. Juniata County

- Median household income: $63,923

- Households earning over $100k: 28.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.5%

#38. Elk County

- Median household income: $64,103

- Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.4%

#37. Armstrong County

- Median household income: $64,295

- Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.8%

#36. Lycoming County

- Median household income: $64,412

- Households earning over $100k: 28.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.1%

#35. Lackawanna County

- Median household income: $64,691

- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.4%

#34. Sullivan County

- Median household income: $64,758

- Households earning over $100k: 29.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.9%

#33. Fulton County

- Median household income: $64,798

- Households earning over $100k: 31.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.2%

#32. Huntingdon County

- Median household income: $65,429

- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.2%

#31. Greene County

- Median household income: $66,870

- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.3%

#30. Schuylkill County

- Median household income: $66,901

- Households earning over $100k: 28.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.5%

#29. Susquehanna County

- Median household income: $66,930

- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.8%

#28. Carbon County

- Median household income: $67,877

- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.2%

#27. Snyder County

- Median household income: $68,435

- Households earning over $100k: 29.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.3%

#26. Beaver County

- Median household income: $70,156

- Households earning over $100k: 33.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.1%

#25. Wyoming County

- Median household income: $70,268

- Households earning over $100k: 31.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.0%

#24. Westmoreland County

- Median household income: $72,468

- Households earning over $100k: 34.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.0%

#23. Centre County

- Median household income: $72,748

- Households earning over $100k: 36.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.6%

#22. Union County

- Median household income: $72,894

- Households earning over $100k: 35.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.8%

#21. Montour County

- Median household income: $72,926

- Households earning over $100k: 36.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.3%

#20. Dauphin County

- Median household income: $74,159

- Households earning over $100k: 35.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.0%

#19. Franklin County

- Median household income: $74,946

- Households earning over $100k: 34.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.1%

#18. Lebanon County

- Median household income: $76,350

- Households earning over $100k: 36.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.7%

#17. Allegheny County

- Median household income: $76,393

- Households earning over $100k: 38.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.0%

#16. Washington County

- Median household income: $77,487

- Households earning over $100k: 38.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.5%

#15. Lehigh County

- Median household income: $77,493

- Households earning over $100k: 38.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.5%

#14. Berks County

- Median household income: $77,684

- Households earning over $100k: 38.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.5%

#13. Perry County

- Median household income: $78,824

- Households earning over $100k: 37.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.3%

#12. Pike County

- Median household income: $79,318

- Households earning over $100k: 37.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.3%

#11. Adams County

- Median household income: $81,071

- Households earning over $100k: 39.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.8%

#10. York County

- Median household income: $82,238

- Households earning over $100k: 39.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.3%

#9. Monroe County

- Median household income: $82,374

- Households earning over $100k: 40.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.4%

#8. Lancaster County

- Median household income: $83,703

- Households earning over $100k: 41.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.9%

#7. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $85,634

- Households earning over $100k: 42.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.4%

#6. Northampton County

- Median household income: $86,687

- Households earning over $100k: 43.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.6%

#5. Butler County

- Median household income: $86,775

- Households earning over $100k: 43.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.3%

#4. Delaware County

- Median household income: $88,576

- Households earning over $100k: 45.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.8%

#3. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $111,521

- Households earning over $100k: 55.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.1%

#2. Bucks County

- Median household income: $111,951

- Households earning over $100k: 55.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.9%

#1. Chester County

- Median household income: $123,041

- Households earning over $100k: 59.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 7.5%