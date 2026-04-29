Beaver County man sentenced to more than a decade in prison for trafficking cocaine

A Beaver County man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison on a cocaine trafficking conviction.

Romaro Lanarie Foster Sr., 47, of Aliquippa, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

The case was part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative to eliminate cartels, foreign gangs, international criminal groups and human trafficking rings.

Prosecutors allege that Foster was part of an interstate drug trafficking group that federal authorities began investigating in March 2022.

Authorities say cocaine was being trafficked through the mail from California to a home in Aliquippa.

Law enforcement seized a package filled with two kilograms of cocaine heading to the home. Still, the source started sending the packages to another person in West Virginia, who brought them to Aliquippa.

After law enforcement disrupted the West Virginia partnership, Foster began driving to Georgia to get the cocaine, prosecutors allege.

In September 2022, police stopped Foster in South Carolina while he was driving to Pennsylvania, and reportedly seized about 4 kilograms of cocaine from his vehicle.

The DOJ says the federal judge considered Foster’s previous attempted murder and drug trafficking sentences when imposing this latest sentence.

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