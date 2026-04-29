Verona police ask for help finding suspect in road rage incident that began in Pittsburgh

The Verona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in a road rage incident.

Verona officers were called to South Avenue and School Street around 11:08 p.m. on April 20 for reports of a man threatening a group of people with a handgun.

Police say the victims were heading away from Pittsburgh when the suspect, Keith Watson, started following them on Route 28.

Watson allegedly hit the victims’ vehicle in an act of road rage. The victims were not familiar with the area and entered Verona, where Watson continued to threaten them and brandish a gun, police say.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Watson after using surveillance video to identify him. Police say he has a suspended license and a criminal record that legally prohibits him from having a gun.

Anyone with information is told to contact Verona police at (412) 828-6034 or veronapolice@veronaborough.org.

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