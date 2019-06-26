PITTSBURGH - Of the many points Highmark and UPMC agreed to in the flurry of negotiations that preceded Monday's 10-year agreement, one will help clear a major worry from some Highmark members who have to go to a UPMC hospital for emergency care after July 1: there will be no balance billing.
For the Highmark members who have chosen the broadest (and often more expensive) range of coverage, they won't have to worry. All UPMC facilities will be considered in-network. But for the Highmark members who have narrower, limited networks of providers and facilities, this would have been out-of-network. But not now, thanks to the agreement, said Highmark SVP Tom Fitzpatrick.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Girl's seat belt came undone on Kennywood coaster, family says
- Woman tries to abduct two children from airport
- WATCH: The moment deputies save baby girl wrapped in plastic bag on roadside
- VIDEO: American beavers welcome new kits at Pittsburgh Zoo
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}