0 Homeless man helps Chiefs player make it to playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City Chiefs player got stuck in the snow just before Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Luckily, a good Samaritan helped offensive lineman Jeff Allen get to the game in time.

"It said Texas plates. That's why I said he wasn't used to this weather. He ain't use to this coldness," Dave Cochran told KSHB. "I was driving down 40 highway and I seen a couple cars stuck. I pulled one guy up out of there right before that, then I see this other car just stuck on the side of the road, so I told my old lady, I was like, 'We gotta help him.'"

As thousands headed to Arrowhead Stadium, one Chiefs player needed some help before kickoff. "After I got done helping him, he told me he was a Chiefs player. I didn't look at him as no Chiefs player. I just looked at him as a normal person and would hope that he would do the same for me as if I did for him," said Cochran.

Cochran has had a rough go of it lately and is living out of his truck. The same truck he used to pull the professional football player out of the snow. "That's a natural habit for me is to help people. I don't expect nothing in return," said Cochran.

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

But Allen went on Twitter to find the good Samaritan who helped pull his car out of the snow. He offered Cochran free tickets to the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness https://t.co/e4OkEg6AAw — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

"It's like a dream come true. I seen the message this morning, man, and I ain't going to fake with you, call me soft if you want to homeboys, but I started bawling. I started bawling, for real, I did. Just to know he is a man of his word and he reached out to contact me," said Cochran.

CNN/KSHB