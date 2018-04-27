The palace said Friday that the baby's full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.
William and Kate's third child was born Monday, a brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is almost 3.
Louis is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father and older siblings.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dozens charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
- Lengthy debris field after motorcycle crashes with car
- Bill Cosby found guilty on 3 counts of sexual assault
- VIDEO: Amazon Prime Increasing Membership 20 Percent In May For New Members
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}