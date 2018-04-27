  • Britain's royal palace reveals name of William, Kate's new son

    Updated:
    LONDON (AP) - The new prince has a name. Britain's royal palace says the infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis Arthur Charles.

    The palace said Friday that the baby's full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

    William and Kate's third child was born Monday, a brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is almost 3.

    Louis is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father and older siblings.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Britain's royal palace reveals name of William, Kate's new son

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eurogroup: Greece on track to exit bailout in August

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pompeo dives into NATO diplomacy as allies confront Russia

  • Headline Goes Here

    EU moves to full ban pesticides that harm bees

  • Headline Goes Here

    Britain's new prince is named Louis Arthur Charles