Classic Corvette thrown from trailer after jackknife crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A pickup truck towing a Chevrolet Corvette jackknifed and threw the classic car from a trailer on Interstate 75 south Monday in Harrison Township, Ohio, near Needmore Road, according to investigators.
The driver of the truck started to notice the trailer was unsteady and began to slow down, but was too late before the trailer jackknifed and threw the car.
State troopers said the Corvette was not properly restrained with the right straps on the trailer.
The owner of the Corvette had recently sold the vehicle and was transporting it, according to state troopers.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
The right lanes of southbound I-75 were blocked for about 90 minutes and reopened around noon.
