Waffle House debuts food truck to cater events

Why go to Waffle House for that big event, when it can come to you?
The Atlanta-based restaurant chain introduced a new food truck that can cater private events, WSYX reported.
On its website, Waffle House notes that the food truck can set up for parties at the office, schools or even at homes. It also can cater tailgating parties, family reunions, bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs, and corporate events.
The Waffle Truck's latest appearance. 🦅 https://t.co/KUgFVv60q1— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) August 8, 2018
“Our team members are available to serve you 24/7 and offer the same unique experience as in (a) restaurant,” the company said on its website.
“We can pull up and cook your desired menu choices for you and your guests," Waffle House said.
The food truck can be rented nationwide, but an extra fee will be charged for locations outside of Georgia, WSYX reported.
