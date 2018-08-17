  • New York boy who drowned gives life to 3 people via transplants

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A 23-month-old New York boy who drowned last month has provided life to three people since his death, WSTM reported.

    Jaxson Finizio died July 27, several weeks after he wandered out of a home and into a pool. His family decided to donate the child’s organs, the television station reported.

    According to the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, the donated organs “have given life to others.”

    Jaxon's kidneys were transplanted into the body of a man in his early 50s who has been waiting for a donation since August 2016, WSTM reported. His liver was donated to a 16-month-old boy, while his heart was transplanted into the body of a 3-year-old girl, the television station reported.

