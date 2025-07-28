How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania. Gas prices are as of July 28.

Pennsylvania by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.19

- Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

- Year change: -$0.42 (-11.7%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.01

- Week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)

- Year change: -$0.22 (-5.3%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.33 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Pennsylvania

#1. Mercer County: $3.50

#2. Pittsburgh: $3.37

#3. State College: $3.34

#4. Erie: $3.32

#5. Johnstown: $3.31

#6. Altoona: $3.30

#7. York: $3.18

#8. Philadelphia (PA only): $3.14

#9. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton: $3.14

#10. Bloomsburg-Berwick: $3.11

#11. Lebanon: $3.11

#12. Gettysburg: $3.10

#13. Reading: $3.09

#14. Harrisburg: $3.07

#15. Chambersburg-Waynesboro: $3.07

#16. East Stroudsburg: $3.06

#17. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: $3.01

#18. Lancaster: $3.00

#19. Williamsport: $2.97

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.70

#2. Oklahoma: $2.72

#3. Louisiana: $2.76

#5. Alaska

- Regular gas price: $3.75

#4. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $3.98

#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.39

#2. California

- Regular gas price: $4.47

#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $4.48