How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

By Stacker
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices using data from AAA.
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania. Gas prices are as of July 28.

Pennsylvania by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.19
- Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)
- Year change: -$0.42 (-11.7%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.01
- Week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)
- Year change: -$0.22 (-5.3%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.33 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Pennsylvania
#1. Mercer County: $3.50
#2. Pittsburgh: $3.37
#3. State College: $3.34
#4. Erie: $3.32
#5. Johnstown: $3.31
#6. Altoona: $3.30
#7. York: $3.18
#8. Philadelphia (PA only): $3.14
#9. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton: $3.14
#10. Bloomsburg-Berwick: $3.11
#11. Lebanon: $3.11
#12. Gettysburg: $3.10
#13. Reading: $3.09
#14. Harrisburg: $3.07
#15. Chambersburg-Waynesboro: $3.07
#16. East Stroudsburg: $3.06
#17. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: $3.01
#18. Lancaster: $3.00
#19. Williamsport: $2.97

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $2.70
#2. Oklahoma: $2.72
#3. Louisiana: $2.76

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. Alaska

- Regular gas price: $3.75

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#4. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $3.98

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.39

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. California

- Regular gas price: $4.47

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $4.48

