How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania. Gas prices are as of July 28.
Pennsylvania by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.19
- Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)
- Year change: -$0.42 (-11.7%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/12/22)
- Diesel current price: $4.01
- Week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)
- Year change: -$0.22 (-5.3%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.33 (5/18/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in Pennsylvania
#1. Mercer County: $3.50
#2. Pittsburgh: $3.37
#3. State College: $3.34
#4. Erie: $3.32
#5. Johnstown: $3.31
#6. Altoona: $3.30
#7. York: $3.18
#8. Philadelphia (PA only): $3.14
#9. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton: $3.14
#10. Bloomsburg-Berwick: $3.11
#11. Lebanon: $3.11
#12. Gettysburg: $3.10
#13. Reading: $3.09
#14. Harrisburg: $3.07
#15. Chambersburg-Waynesboro: $3.07
#16. East Stroudsburg: $3.06
#17. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: $3.01
#18. Lancaster: $3.00
#19. Williamsport: $2.97
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $2.70
#2. Oklahoma: $2.72
#3. Louisiana: $2.76
#5. Alaska
- Regular gas price: $3.75
#4. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $3.98
#3. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.39
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $4.47
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $4.48