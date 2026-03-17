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How gas prices have changed in Allentown in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.

Allentown by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.69

--- Pennsylvania average: $3.70

- Week change: +$0.14 (+3.8%)

- Year change: +$0.62 (+20.3%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.06 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.18

- Week change: +$0.35 (+7.3%)

- Year change: +$1.15 (+28.7%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.53 (5/21/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03

#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04

#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.65

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#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.68

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.69

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#2. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.70

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#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.71