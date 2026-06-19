Showers, storms could dampen holiday weekend plans

PITTSBURGH — Our stretch of pleasant weather continues through the weekend, but a few isolated showers or a stray storm may dampen your Saturday afternoon plans.

Most areas will stay dry, but a weak system could bring a brief shower or storm late Saturday, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before heading outdoors.

Father’s Day looks great for grilling out with dry weather through the evening. Clouds will thicken up closer to sunset and rain showers may develop before midnight ahead of the next system set to bring soaking rain to start the week.

Monday will be wet with periods of rain and isolated storms. Rain could be heavy at times, with isolated flooding possible.

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