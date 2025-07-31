How much house $1 million buys you in Gettysburg

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gettysburg. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

138 Crooked Creek Rd, Gettysburg

- Price: $933,800

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $359

- See 138 Crooked Creek Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

419 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,373

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 419 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

10 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg

- Price: $779,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,879

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 10 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

374 Lively Stream Way, Gettysburg

- Price: $769,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,024

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 374 Lively Stream Way, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

3631 Fairfield Rd Unit (14.28 ACRES), Gettysburg

- Price: $754,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 924

- Price per square foot: $816

- See 3631 Fairfield Rd Unit (14.28 ACRES), Gettysburg on Redfin.com

1125 White Church Rd, Gettysburg

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,142

- Price per square foot: $350

- See 1125 White Church Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

215 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg

- Price: $710,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,971

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 215 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

395 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg

- Price: $699,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,735

- Price per square foot: $255

- See 395 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

65 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg

- Price: $699,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,652

- Price per square foot: $423

- See 65 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

220 Longview Blvd, Gettysburg

- Price: $689,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,271

- Price per square foot: $161

- See 220 Longview Blvd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

240 Cavalry Field Rd, Gettysburg

- Price: $679,900

- 8 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,648

- Price per square foot: $120

- See 240 Cavalry Field Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

380 Belmont Rd, Gettysburg

- Price: $677,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,103

- Price per square foot: $218

- See 380 Belmont Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

85 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg

- Price: $635,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,220

- Price per square foot: $286

- See 85 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

HOMESITE 371 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg

- Price: $620,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,548

- Price per square foot: $243

- See HOMESITE 371 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

444 Old Harrisburg Rd, Gettysburg

- Price: $599,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,842

- Price per square foot: $123

- See 444 Old Harrisburg Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

122 Bridge Valley Rd, Gettysburg

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,601

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 122 Bridge Valley Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

TBB Highland Way Unit INSPIRE, Gettysburg

- Price: $596,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,487

- Price per square foot: $240

- See TBB Highland Way Unit INSPIRE, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

TBB Highland Way Unit UNITY, Gettysburg

- Price: $586,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,334

- Price per square foot: $251

- See TBB Highland Way Unit UNITY, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

126 Bridge Valley Rd, Gettysburg

- Price: $582,863

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,444

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 126 Bridge Valley Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

TBB Woolgrass Ln Unit EDEN, Gettysburg

- Price: $581,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- Price per square foot: $264

- See TBB Woolgrass Ln Unit EDEN, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

460 Baltimore St, Gettysburg

- Price: $575,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,101

- Price per square foot: $185

- See 460 Baltimore St, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

TBB W Aster Way Unit HAVEN, Gettysburg

- Price: $571,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,060

- Price per square foot: $277

- See TBB W Aster Way Unit HAVEN, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

1 Shiloh Ct, Gettysburg

- Price: $565,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,503

- Price per square foot: $225

- See 1 Shiloh Ct, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

Links At Gettysburg - South Bailey Court - Lot 9, Gettysburg

- Price: $564,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,633

- Price per square foot: $214

- See Links At Gettysburg - South Bailey Court - Lot 9, Gettysburg on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.