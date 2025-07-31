How much house $1 million buys you in Gettysburg

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gettysburg. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
138 Crooked Creek Rd, Gettysburg
- Price: $933,800
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $359
- See 138 Crooked Creek Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
419 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,373
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 419 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
10 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg
- Price: $779,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,879
- Price per square foot: $200
- See 10 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
374 Lively Stream Way, Gettysburg
- Price: $769,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,024
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 374 Lively Stream Way, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
3631 Fairfield Rd Unit (14.28 ACRES), Gettysburg
- Price: $754,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 924
- Price per square foot: $816
- See 3631 Fairfield Rd Unit (14.28 ACRES), Gettysburg on Redfin.com
1125 White Church Rd, Gettysburg
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,142
- Price per square foot: $350
- See 1125 White Church Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
215 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg
- Price: $710,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,971
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 215 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
395 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg
- Price: $699,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,735
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 395 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
65 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg
- Price: $699,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,652
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 65 White Oak Trl, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
220 Longview Blvd, Gettysburg
- Price: $689,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,271
- Price per square foot: $161
- See 220 Longview Blvd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
240 Cavalry Field Rd, Gettysburg
- Price: $679,900
- 8 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,648
- Price per square foot: $120
- See 240 Cavalry Field Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
380 Belmont Rd, Gettysburg
- Price: $677,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,103
- Price per square foot: $218
- See 380 Belmont Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
85 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg
- Price: $635,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,220
- Price per square foot: $286
- See 85 Quiet Creek Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
HOMESITE 371 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg
- Price: $620,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- Price per square foot: $243
- See HOMESITE 371 Rustic Wood Dr, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
Rustic Wood Dr #371, Gettysburg
- Price: $620,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- Price per square foot: $243
- See Rustic Wood Dr #371, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
444 Old Harrisburg Rd, Gettysburg
- Price: $599,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,842
- Price per square foot: $123
- See 444 Old Harrisburg Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
122 Bridge Valley Rd, Gettysburg
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,601
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 122 Bridge Valley Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
TBB Highland Way Unit INSPIRE, Gettysburg
- Price: $596,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,487
- Price per square foot: $240
- See TBB Highland Way Unit INSPIRE, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
TBB Highland Way Unit UNITY, Gettysburg
- Price: $586,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,334
- Price per square foot: $251
- See TBB Highland Way Unit UNITY, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
126 Bridge Valley Rd, Gettysburg
- Price: $582,863
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,444
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 126 Bridge Valley Rd, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
TBB Woolgrass Ln Unit EDEN, Gettysburg
- Price: $581,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $264
- See TBB Woolgrass Ln Unit EDEN, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
460 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Price: $575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,101
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 460 Baltimore St, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
TBB W Aster Way Unit HAVEN, Gettysburg
- Price: $571,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,060
- Price per square foot: $277
- See TBB W Aster Way Unit HAVEN, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
1 Shiloh Ct, Gettysburg
- Price: $565,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,503
- Price per square foot: $225
- See 1 Shiloh Ct, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
Links At Gettysburg - South Bailey Court - Lot 9, Gettysburg
- Price: $564,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,633
- Price per square foot: $214
- See Links At Gettysburg - South Bailey Court - Lot 9, Gettysburg on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.