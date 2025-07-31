How much house $1 million buys you in State College

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in State College. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
321 W Beaver Ave #406, State College
- Price: $995,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 984
- Price per square foot: $1,011
- See 321 W Beaver Ave #406, State College on Redfin.com
321 W Beaver Ave #611, State College
- Price: $995,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 737
- Price per square foot: $1,350
- See 321 W Beaver Ave #611, State College on Redfin.com
230 Banyan Dr, State College
- Price: $989,500
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,286
- Price per square foot: $301
- See 230 Banyan Dr, State College on Redfin.com
321 W Beaver Ave #310, State College
- Price: $975,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,082
- Price per square foot: $901
- See 321 W Beaver Ave #310, State College on Redfin.com
240 Banyan Dr, State College
- Price: $967,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,264
- Price per square foot: $296
- See 240 Banyan Dr, State College on Redfin.com
312 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte
- Price: $958,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,382
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 312 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte on Redfin.com
282 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte
- Price: $924,900
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,657
- Price per square foot: $163
- See 282 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte on Redfin.com
465 Hillcrest Ave, State College
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,830
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 465 Hillcrest Ave, State College on Redfin.com
321 W Beaver Ave #210, State College
- Price: $895,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,034
- Price per square foot: $865
- See 321 W Beaver Ave #210, State College on Redfin.com
120 Meadowview Dr, State College
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,586
- Price per square foot: $244
- See 120 Meadowview Dr, State College on Redfin.com
321 W Beaver Ave #501, State College
- Price: $875,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 763
- Price per square foot: $1,146
- See 321 W Beaver Ave #501, State College on Redfin.com
439 W Park Ave, State College
- Price: $840,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,282
- Price per square foot: $368
- See 439 W Park Ave, State College on Redfin.com
172 Sussex Dr, State College
- Price: $830,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,702
- Price per square foot: $224
- See 172 Sussex Dr, State College on Redfin.com
114 Apple View Dr, State College
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,819
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 114 Apple View Dr, State College on Redfin.com
321 W Beaver Ave #206, State College
- Price: $799,500
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 984
- Price per square foot: $812
- See 321 W Beaver Ave #206, State College on Redfin.com
715 W Park Ave, State College
- Price: $789,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,434
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 715 W Park Ave, State College on Redfin.com
425 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,884
- Price per square foot: $193
- See 425 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte on Redfin.com
723 E Mccormick Ave, State College
- Price: $744,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,945
- Price per square foot: $252
- See 723 E Mccormick Ave, State College on Redfin.com
221 Beaumanor Rd, State College
- Price: $735,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,564
- Price per square foot: $206
- See 221 Beaumanor Rd, State College on Redfin.com
416 E Irvin Ave, State College
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,910
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 416 E Irvin Ave, State College on Redfin.com
101 Timber Ln, State College
- Price: $724,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,576
- Price per square foot: $110
- See 101 Timber Ln, State College on Redfin.com
441-445 Ridge Ave, State College
- Price: $699,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,150
- Price per square foot: $113
- See 441-445 Ridge Ave, State College on Redfin.com
157 Hartswick Ave, State College
- Price: $659,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,871
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 157 Hartswick Ave, State College on Redfin.com
1994 Country Glenn Ln, State College
- Price: $629,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,632
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 1994 Country Glenn Ln, State College on Redfin.com
216 Horizon Dr, State College
- Price: $595,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,820
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 216 Horizon Dr, State College on Redfin.com
531 Kennard Rd, State College
- Price: $575,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,495
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 531 Kennard Rd, State College on Redfin.com
3222 Shellers Bnd #214, State College
- Price: $572,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,024
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 3222 Shellers Bnd #214, State College on Redfin.com
1771 Woodledge Dr, State College
- Price: $549,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,704
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 1771 Woodledge Dr, State College on Redfin.com
124 Grandview Rd, State College
- Price: $525,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,258
- Price per square foot: $161
- See 124 Grandview Rd, State College on Redfin.com
106 Deans Way, State College
- Price: $519,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,264
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 106 Deans Way, State College on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.