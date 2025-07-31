How much house $1 million buys you in State College

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in State College. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

321 W Beaver Ave #406, State College

- Price: $995,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 984

- Price per square foot: $1,011

- See 321 W Beaver Ave #406, State College on Redfin.com

321 W Beaver Ave #611, State College

- Price: $995,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 737

- Price per square foot: $1,350

- See 321 W Beaver Ave #611, State College on Redfin.com

230 Banyan Dr, State College

- Price: $989,500

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,286

- Price per square foot: $301

- See 230 Banyan Dr, State College on Redfin.com

321 W Beaver Ave #310, State College

- Price: $975,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,082

- Price per square foot: $901

- See 321 W Beaver Ave #310, State College on Redfin.com

240 Banyan Dr, State College

- Price: $967,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,264

- Price per square foot: $296

- See 240 Banyan Dr, State College on Redfin.com

312 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte

- Price: $958,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,382

- Price per square foot: $283

- See 312 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte on Redfin.com

282 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte

- Price: $924,900

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,657

- Price per square foot: $163

- See 282 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte on Redfin.com

465 Hillcrest Ave, State College

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,830

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 465 Hillcrest Ave, State College on Redfin.com

321 W Beaver Ave #210, State College

- Price: $895,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,034

- Price per square foot: $865

- See 321 W Beaver Ave #210, State College on Redfin.com

120 Meadowview Dr, State College

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,586

- Price per square foot: $244

- See 120 Meadowview Dr, State College on Redfin.com

321 W Beaver Ave #501, State College

- Price: $875,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 763

- Price per square foot: $1,146

- See 321 W Beaver Ave #501, State College on Redfin.com

439 W Park Ave, State College

- Price: $840,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,282

- Price per square foot: $368

- See 439 W Park Ave, State College on Redfin.com

172 Sussex Dr, State College

- Price: $830,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,702

- Price per square foot: $224

- See 172 Sussex Dr, State College on Redfin.com

114 Apple View Dr, State College

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,819

- Price per square foot: $283

- See 114 Apple View Dr, State College on Redfin.com

321 W Beaver Ave #206, State College

- Price: $799,500

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 984

- Price per square foot: $812

- See 321 W Beaver Ave #206, State College on Redfin.com

715 W Park Ave, State College

- Price: $789,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,434

- Price per square foot: $324

- See 715 W Park Ave, State College on Redfin.com

425 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,884

- Price per square foot: $193

- See 425 Timberton Cir, Bellefonte on Redfin.com

723 E Mccormick Ave, State College

- Price: $744,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,945

- Price per square foot: $252

- See 723 E Mccormick Ave, State College on Redfin.com

221 Beaumanor Rd, State College

- Price: $735,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,564

- Price per square foot: $206

- See 221 Beaumanor Rd, State College on Redfin.com

416 E Irvin Ave, State College

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,910

- Price per square foot: $249

- See 416 E Irvin Ave, State College on Redfin.com

101 Timber Ln, State College

- Price: $724,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,576

- Price per square foot: $110

- See 101 Timber Ln, State College on Redfin.com

441-445 Ridge Ave, State College

- Price: $699,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,150

- Price per square foot: $113

- See 441-445 Ridge Ave, State College on Redfin.com

157 Hartswick Ave, State College

- Price: $659,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,871

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 157 Hartswick Ave, State College on Redfin.com

1994 Country Glenn Ln, State College

- Price: $629,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,632

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 1994 Country Glenn Ln, State College on Redfin.com

216 Horizon Dr, State College

- Price: $595,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,820

- Price per square foot: $155

- See 216 Horizon Dr, State College on Redfin.com

531 Kennard Rd, State College

- Price: $575,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,495

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 531 Kennard Rd, State College on Redfin.com

3222 Shellers Bnd #214, State College

- Price: $572,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,024

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 3222 Shellers Bnd #214, State College on Redfin.com

1771 Woodledge Dr, State College

- Price: $549,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,704

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 1771 Woodledge Dr, State College on Redfin.com

124 Grandview Rd, State College

- Price: $525,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,258

- Price per square foot: $161

- See 124 Grandview Rd, State College on Redfin.com

106 Deans Way, State College

- Price: $519,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,264

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 106 Deans Way, State College on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.